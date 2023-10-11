The announcement comes one day after state police released information of the discovery of two bodies in New Philadelphia

NEW PHILADELPHIA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are continuing their investigation after two people were found dead in Schuylkill County.

Investigators were on the scene Tuesday in a wooded area of New Philadelphia along Ferndale Road after two people were found dead.

The discovery comes after state police reported two missing males, 16-year-old Angelito Xavier Caraballo, and Hunter Mock. Police say Caraballo was reported missing Sunday while Mock was reported missing Monday.

Wednesday, in the midst of this investigation, the Pottsville Area School District posted a statement regarding Caraballo claiming the teen has died and the district is offering counseling to assist students.

Meanwhile, 28/22 News spoke with a family member of Mock’s who told us police had called to confirm that Mock was also dead.

At this time, Pennsylvania State Police has not released the identities of the victims, nor if the two people reported missing are related to the death investigation.

This is a developing story. 28/22 News will update you with the latest as it is released.