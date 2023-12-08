SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pottsville man was sentenced to one year and four months in prison for trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The United States Attorneys Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that John Bartel, 64, of Pottsville, Schuylkill County, was sentenced on Thursday, December 7, by U.S. District Court Judge Mannion, to one year and four months in prison on the charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Bartel previously pleaded guilty and admitted to possessing methamphetamine and fentanyl for further distribution.

Officials say the charge stems from an investigation in which PSP made a traffic stop of a vehicle Bartel was driving on August 3, 2022, in Pottsville, and seized approximately 55 grams of methamphetamine, 1,371 packets of fentanyl, and $1,974 in U.S. currency.

Law enforcement says Bartel was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop.