SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pottsville man was sentenced to prison for trafficking methamphetamine.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Antwain Sharrell Davender, 38, of Pottsville, Schuylkill County was sentenced on Thursday, December 28, by United States District Judge Mannion, to three years and nine months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release, for methamphetamine trafficking.

U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said from around January 2022 until April 29, 2022, in Schuylkill County, Davender possessed with the intent to distribute over 50 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine.

Karam added that Davender also unlawfully possessed an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. As a convicted felon for a prior drug trafficking offense, Davender is not permitted to possess firearms.