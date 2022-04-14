HARRISBURG, DOLPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a postal contractor with mail theft after they say he stole mail packages intended for people in three different states.

According to US Attorney John C. Gurganus, the indictment alleges that in November of 2021, Michael Anthony Collier, Jr., 39, of Harrisburg, stole packages intended to be delivered to victims located in North Carolina and Maryland.

If convicted Collier could face up to 5 years of imprisonment, along with a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.