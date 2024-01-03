WILKES-BARRE TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a woman is wanted after she was identified as the suspect involved with abandoning and tying up a dog near Walmart.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, a witness went to eat at Flaming Crab around 7:40 p.m. and heard a dog crying. Nearly an hour later after eating, the witness still heard a dog and walked over to the side of Walmart.

Police say the witness found a small German shepherd, about 3 to 5 months old, zip-tied to a bike rack, shivering and soaked from the rain.

The witness sat and waited with the dog to see if anyone would claim it, when a woman, later identified as Ashley Sanders, 35, showed up and told the witness, “I don’t want that dog anymore, you can have it,” investigators stated.

Sanders is now wanted by Wilkes-Barre Township police for this incident. Police say if anyone sees or knows where Sander’s whereabouts are they ask you to not approach or attempt to arrest her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 911.