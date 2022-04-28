WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a woman with witness intimidation after they say she made a phone call to a man in the Luzerne County Prison and tried to get him to change his story about a Wilkes-Barre homicide.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, Charles Bierly, and James Alberto were charged with homicide for the murder of 52-year-old Judith Comisky.

Eyewitness News first reported the stabbing in September 2021 when police sealed off a section of Willow Street after Comisky was found dead inside a home.

According to court documents, while in prison investigators heard Bierly speaking with a woman later identified as Eva Maslar, 36, of Wilkes-Barre. Investigators learned that Maslar was a known associate of Alberto and regularly communicated with him while in prison.

As stated in the affidavit, while Maslar spoke with Bierly she encouraged him to plead “insane” and “blame mental issues on incriminating Alberto” in Chomsky’s homicide.

In the court documents, police say Maslar told Bierly in part, “you’re the only person who could clear it up, if you get him out you’re good.”

After Maslar’s conversation with Bierly, police are charging her with intimidation of a witness, and criminal use of a communication facility.