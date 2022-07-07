TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they say a woman was raped and electrocuted after he broke into her home.

According to the Taylor Police Department, on July 5 officers responded to a reported domestic dispute on Roosevelt Drive in Taylor.

On the way to the scene, police say a man matching the description of the accused was seen walking on Jefferson Street.

Officers placed 37-year-old Morris Wilson, of New York, in custody until they investigated the incident further.

Investigators were told by the victim that she was in a previous relationship with Wilson, and he came into her home using a stolen key, asking for $300.

As stated in the affidavit, the victim claimed that after she refused to give Wilson money he held her down, and raped her, stating to her that it was “a down payment for the $300.”

Investigators were told by the victim that after the rape Wilson would not let her leave as he continued to search through her belongings looking for anything of value.

According to court documents, as the victim was trying to get away, Wilson used a stun gun on her leg before she made it downstairs to grab her baby and leave in a friend’s car.

Police state the victim’s friend informed them Wilson followed the victim to the car and threaten them both, trying to break the windows of the car

Wilson told investigators during an interview that he had sex with the victim before they started arguing. When asked about the taser police stated Wilson denied the accusation claiming the victim “was trying to ruin his life, because they had a baby together.”

Officers later found the taser outside of the victim’s neighbor’s house, who confirmed with police that they saw Wilson exiting the home and heard a woman yelling “he tased me”.

Wilson has been charged with:

Rape

Burglary

Sexual assault

Use of an incapacitation device

Criminal trespass

Terroristic threats

Offensive weapons

Harassment

Recklessly endangering another person

A preliminary hearing from Wilson will be held on July 19.