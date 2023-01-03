STROUDSBURG BOROUGH, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 53-year-old woman is facing assault charges after police say she tried to hit them while being placed under arrest.

Just after midnight on Sunday, state police say they pulled over a pink electric scooter which had no lights on, and was seen swerving at an “exceptionally slow” rate of speed.

The driver of the scooter was identified as 53-year-old Michele Cassimore. Troopers say she was visibly intoxicated, and was slurring her speech.

When troopers asked Cassimore how much she’d had to drink she responded with “lots,” according to court paperwork.

Police say that Cassimore declined to perform a field sobriety test, and as they attempted to place her under arrest. According to court papers, while trying to detain Cassimore, she attempted to strike one officer but missed and struck a different one.

Cassimore is facing charges related to assaulting an officer, resisting arrest, DUI, and public drunkenness.