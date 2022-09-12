KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are charging a woman after they say she tried stealing from a Turkey Hill and left her children on the sidewalk during heavy traffic.

According to the Kingston Police Department, on September 7 around 4:00 p.m. officers were called to Turkey Hill on Main Street for a woman, later identified as Kayala Ragugini, 31, of Plains, shoplifting with infants.

Investigators stated an employee at Turkey Hill saw Ragugunu enter the store with her two children, ages 18 months and two weeks old.

According to court documents, the employee said she saw Ragugini placing two Tasty Cake cupcakes, two lollipops, peaches, and sugar wafers into her child carrier and covering the items with a blanket.

As stated in the affidavit Raguini was then seen walking into the parking lot, leaving both children on the sidewalk 2 feet away from Main Street during heavy traffic and rainfall to speak to an Uber driver across the street.

Once arriving on the scene police said they found Ragugini in a silver van with her children in the backseat, not adequately secured.

Ragugini was arrested at the scene and placed in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $10,000 bail. She has been charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children and retail theft.