BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman for forgery after they say she faked a judge’s signature to give herself permission to drive.

According to the Bloomsburg Police Department, in March, investigators were informed that Ashley Sherry forged a note on a paper utilizing Magistrate Doug Brewer’s signature explaining that he provided permission for her to operate a motor vehicle without a valid license.

Police state the note was forged by Sherry and she testified under oath at a Children & Youth hearing that this was a legitimate document signed by Magistrate Brewer.

Sherry was arraigned on Tuesday for the charges of forgery and false swearing.