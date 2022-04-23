WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say almost committed a $1,200 retail theft from JCPenny’s at the Wyoming Valley Mall.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Wednesday authorities arrested Tracey Simoson, 54, of Swoyersville after she was trying to walk out of the JCPenny’s with $1,200 worth of merchandise.

Investigators say once Simoson was arrested officers found additional items stolen from Hollister, American Eagle, Aeropostale, Victoria’s Secret, and Spencer’s Gifts.

Police are charging Simoson with retail theft, receiving stolen property, possessing and using drugs.

Simoson was taken to Luzerne County Correctional Facility as she had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. Her bail was set at $10,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 5.