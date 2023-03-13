WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is wanted after an incident where he allegedly shot three people on Kado Street in Wilkes-Barre and threatened his Uber driver to help him flee the scene.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Friday around 8:20 p.m., officers were called for a report of three gunshot victims on Kado Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Through further investigation, police say they learned Rasheed Canada, 22, of Wilkes-Barre, took an Uber and went to the house on Kado Street to pick up a woman.

Investigators say during the drive, Canada was heard arguing with the woman for visiting her ex-boyfriend, Brandon Redmond, who was staying at the home on Kado Street.

When the Uber arrived, Canada was seen walking to the back of the house and a verbal argument started between Redmond, leading to multiple shots being fired by Canada, striking three men, as stated in the affidavit.

According to court documents, Canada ran into the Uber and aimed a gun at the driver’s head telling him to speed away from the scene and keep his mouth shut.

The three victims were transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center for treatment, their conditions are unknown at this time.

Canada is facing seven counts of aggravated assault, illegal possession of a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, kidnapping, unlawful restraint, and discharge of a firearm into an occupied residence.

Police say Canada is considered “armed and dangerous.” Anyone with information is asked to call Wilkes-Barre police at 570-209-0911.