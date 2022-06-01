DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Danville Police Department is issuing a warning to all area residents of fake $100 bills thrown across State Route 54.
According to Danville police, “someone tried to make it rain” on State Route 54, Wednesday after reports of $100 bills flying across the highway.
Police say the money is fake and advise all not stop to pick it up the counterfeit bills, that may cause an accident.
Danville police also warn anyone caught trying to pass the fake $100 bills as real will be arrested.