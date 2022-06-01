DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Danville Police Department is issuing a warning to all area residents of fake $100 bills thrown across State Route 54.

According to Danville police, “someone tried to make it rain” on State Route 54, Wednesday after reports of $100 bills flying across the highway.

Police say the money is fake and advise all not stop to pick it up the counterfeit bills, that may cause an accident.

Courtesy: Danville Police Department

Danville police also warn anyone caught trying to pass the fake $100 bills as real will be arrested.