WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department announced they have received multiple reports of people going door to door telling residents they could lower their electric bill rates.

The Wilkes-Barre City PD said they urge residents to be vigilant of people trying to sell anything door to door. Legitimate salespeople need to obtain a permit from city officials to sell door to door.

Officers said solicitation without a license is a crime in Wilkes-Barre punishable by fines.

Officials said one individual possibly soliciting door to door is the man pictured below on July 26; however, police did say the man pictured below may or may not be legitimate.

Wilkes-Barre City Police Department

If you know him please contact officer Daniel Duffy at (570)208-4118 or email him at dduffy@wilkes-barre.pa.us.