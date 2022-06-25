WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police issue a warning to citizens of a jewelry selling scam being conducted in various parking lots.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, officers have been receiving increased reports of people approaching others in parking lots or high foot traffic areas attempting to sell gold jewelry and Rolex.

Police say the scammers are selling the jewelry at a “too good to be true price”.

Investigators believe the jewelry purchased from these individuals is found to be counterfeit or fake.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police state; “Ask yourself: If you are buying a Rolex in a parking lot, how real could it actually be?”

Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department

Police warn that scammers will target parking lots that are near major highways/roadways for an easy getaway.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police advise if you are approached by anyone trying to sell jewelry in a parking lot to call 911 and describe the actors, and their vehicles.