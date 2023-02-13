LERAYSVILLE BOROUGH, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —Pennsylvania State Police are warning residents of Leraysville Borough to lock their cars following a string of recent break-ins in the area.

State police are looking for a suspect (pictured below) who they believe has been breaking into cars overnight and even attempted a burglary.

Courtesy: PSP Towanda

The security camera photograph provided by police shows a person attempting to break into someone’s home on January 11th around 3:00 a.m.

While police investigate the thefts, they are asking all residents to remove anything of value from their vehicles and keep them locked at all times.

If anyone is able to help police identify the suspect you’re asked to call PSP Towanda.