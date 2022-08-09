WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police charged a Wilkes-Barre city official after they say a video showed him “violently” attacking two dogs.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, they were called to the 200 block of South Main Street for a report of animal abuse.

File Image

A witness told police that she recorded video of a man, later identified as Darren Snyder, 46, abusing his dogs on August 4, as stated in the affidavit.

Eyewitness News obtained video taken by the witness of Snyder allegedly abusing his two dogs.

Investigators say the witness told them she has seen Snyder abuse his dogs while walking them.

In the video recorded by the witness, police say Snyder is seen “violently” pulling a small dog, lifting it by the leash until the dog is completely off the ground by its neck, and kicks the dog multiple times, according to court documents.

Image captured from video

Image captured from video

Authorities say in the video, Snyder tries to lift a larger second dog by the neck with the leash but was unsuccessful, however, he was seen kicking, and stomping on the dog’s back until it sat down.

The witness also said she saw Snyder kicking his dog two days early hard enough to hear the dog’s jaw clap closed from inside her work building, according to police.

Darren Snyder is the current Wilkes-Barre City Controller. Snyder has been charged with cruelty of animals, and disorderly conduct.