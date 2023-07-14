LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two teenagers employed in a nursing home are accused of taking inappropriate pictures of residents suffering from Alzheimer’s.

According to the Buffalo Valley Regional Police, 18-year-old Madison Cox and an unnamed 17-year-old took the pictures of 16 nursing home residents while working at Heritage Springs Memory Care in Lewisburg.

Police say the pictures show the residents, suffering from Alzheimer’s or dementia, partially clothed or nude, and some of whom have defecated on themselves.

As stated in the affidavit, investigators found the teens would send pictures or videos of the victims in compromising positions and would write short dialogues that were meant to “demean or ridicule the victims.”

Cox is facing abuse of a care-dependent and other related charges. It is not known at this time if the 17-year-old involved will be charged.