SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce the sentencing of two Luzerne County men and five others charged after police say they conspired to traffic fentanyl which resulted in deaths.

According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, Kearon Brinson, 42, of West Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, and Lamont Hubbard, 51, of Plymouth, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to traffic between 40-160 grams of fentanyl between January 2019 and February 2020.

Investigators say the quantity of fentanyl is the equivalent of 20,000 to 80,000 potentially lethal individual doses of fentanyl.

Law enforcement stated with the men’s possession was assorted ammunition and over $3,500 was seized during the investigation.

Brinson and Hubbard, five other Luzerne County men have been charged and convicted in the broader investigation, for various fentanyl, cocaine, and tramadol trafficking offenses, including fentanyl trafficking that resulted in the death.

The five other Luzerne County men charged are:

James Tindol, Jr., 38, of Nanticoke, was sentenced to 120 months of imprisonment after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl which resulted in death

James Garris, Jr., 52, of Wilkes-Barre, was sentenced to 168 months of imprisonment after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl which resulted in death

Emilio Tejeda, 33, of Wilkes-Barre, was sentenced to 57 months of imprisonment after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute between 400 grams and 1.2 kilograms of fentanyl

Edwin Tejeda, 31, of Wilkes-Barre, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute cocaine and fentanyl, which resulted in death, and awaits sentencing

Jose Raymer Tejeda, age 37, of Wilkes-Barre, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute cocaine and fentanyl, which resulted in death, and awaits sentencing.

Brinson was sentenced to 41 months in prison and Hubbard was sentenced to serve 26 months in prison.