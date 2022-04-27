KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a traffic stop of a car driving 104 miles per hour resulted in a man being charged with drug possession.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers conducted a traffic stop on State Route 476 mile marker 97 in Kidder Township for a vehicle driving 104 mph on a 70 mph speed limit road.

Police say once the vehicle was pulled over troopers discovered the passenger, Wayne Green, 20, of Palm Coast, Florida, was in possession of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

Green was arrested and charged with drug possession while the driver was issued a traffic citation and driving on a suspended driver’s license.