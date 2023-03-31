HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a suspect they say stole a child cancer donation box from a restaurant.

According to the Hanover Township Police Department, on Thursday officers received a report of theft at the El Catus Mexican Grill on Carey Avenue.

Police say the suspect pictured below went into the business and stole a donation box from the front counter.

Hanover Township Police

The suspect was then seen fleeing the scene in a white Chevrolet Malibu.

Hanover Township Police

The donation box contained lollipops and money raised for the National Children’s Cancer Society.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanover Township Police Department at 570-825-1254.