OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Monday afternoon, Old Lycoming Township Police Department apprehended a robbery suspect after he stole from his girlfriend.

Police say on Thursday, September 12 at approximately 3:08 p.m., officers were dispatched to Lycoming Creek Road in Old Lycoming Township in response to a robbery that had recently occurred.

According to law enforcement, that afternoon, a black male, later identified as Runell L. Hairston was reportedly last seen running towards Heshbon Road and was possibly armed with a knife.

Hairston was apprehended with no incident at the bicycle path in Loyalsock Township but no knife was found on his person, according to police.

The victim, identified as Hairston’s girlfriend, reported to police that the suspect came to her apartment on Lycoming Creek Road and physically took her bag.

Police learned through an investigation that Hairston was not allowed at the Old Lycoming Township apartment, due to previously trespassing on the property, he was given notice to not trespass again by the owner of the property.

The investigation also revealed that a passerby had observed the robbery, confronted Hairston, retrieved the bag, and returned it back to the victim.

According to public records, Hairston was charged with robbery, theft, and receiving stolen property.

Hairston was arraigned and committed to the Lycoming County Prison with his bail set at $25,000.