FRANKLIN TWP., CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police stated a stand-off ended in the arrest of two wanted people.

According to the Franklin Township Police Department, on Thursday officers issued an arrest warrant for two wanted people, 45-year-old Thomas Michael Schaub, and 50-year-old Wendy Kneller.

Police say they secured the area and Schuab was asked to surrender peacefully, however, Schuab did not exit the home and a search warrant to forcibly enter the house was executed.

Schaub along with Kneller were taken into custody without injury.

Investigators said Schaub was wanted on multiple counts of aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude, hindering apprehension, and recklessly endangering another person.