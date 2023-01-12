TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have arrested a man after they say he was found passed out in a car with a stolen gun and multiple drugs in Tunkhannock.

According to the Tunkhannock Township Police Department, on Wednesday around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to a business on State Route 6 for a suspicious man passed out inside a car in the 200 block of Phils Lane.

Through an investigation, police say they found Roger Dale Canfield III in possession of a stolen 32-caliber revolver, 33 grams of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, OxyContin pills, and $187 in cash.

Tunkhannock Township Police Department

Officers placed Canfield in the Wyoming County Jail on $20,000 cash bail for the charges of receiving stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession with intent to deliver drugs, and other related charges.