KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Kingston Police Department said they are attempting to identify a female suspect they say was involved in a hit and run in Luzerne County.

Officials said the woman was involved in a motor vehicle hit and run that took place on Warren Avenue in Kingston on June 1 around 3:10 pm.

The suspect is pictured below and is seen fleeing in a Honda hatchback, according to police.





Courtesy: Kingston Police Department

If anyone has information on the involved individual in the photos above, contact Sergeant Sam Blaski at 570-288-3674, extension 409, or email at sblaski@kingstonpd.org.