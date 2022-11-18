WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State police are asking for help with information on a child sex abuse suspect who may have more victims.

According to state police, they are encouraging people to come forward if they have information regarding Robert W. Taylor, 72, of Mount Carmel.

Police say Taylor is awaiting a trial on charges of child rape and child pornography.

Court papers alleged that Taylor raped a child in his home and possessed more than 300 files containing child pornography on a device.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims who were sexually abused as children by Taylor.