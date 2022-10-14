PACKER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public’s help while investigating the theft of a vehicle.

According to PSP on September 2, around 11:40 a.m. they received a report of a stolen vehicle from the intersection of State Route 93 and Quakake Road, in Packer Township.

The vehicle is described as a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, with a Pennsylvania registration that reads HWA-6233. The model year could be 1989 through 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Hazleton at 570-459-3890.