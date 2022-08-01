According to police, the man is wanted as a suspect in an incident involving a gun being fired into the Lake-Lehman Junior/Senior High School gymnasium

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are on the hunt for a man they say is to be considered armed and dangerous after shooting a gun into the Lake-Lehman Junior/Senior High School.

According to the Lehman Township Police Department, Eugene Robert Paisley, 18, is wanted by authorities as a suspect in an incident involving a gun being fired into the Lake-Lehman Junior/Senior High School gymnasium on July 26 around 1:30 a.m.

As stated in the affidavit, a volleyball coach discovered bullet holes in two windows of the gym later that day. In a separate incident investigated by Pennsylvania State Police, similar 9mm pistol shell casings were found in a shooting at a convenience store in Plains Township that was linked to Paisley

Investigators say surveillance video showed Paisley driving on Old Route 11, puling out a pistol as he drove, aiming towards the school.

The video then shows Paisely firing two shots in the direction of the gym, according to court papers.

Lehman Township Police Department

Investigators said Paisley is reported to be driving a 1997 blue Chevrolet Cavalier and is known to frequent the Back Mountain and Nanticoke areas.

He is described as a 5’3 white male, 120 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police say Paisley is reported to have a gun, he is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Paisely is being charged with institutional vandalism, reckless endagerment, and firearms not to be carried.

Anyone with information can contact the Lehman Township Police Department at 570-675-1483