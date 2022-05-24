BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a suspect they say stole a wallet from a hospital in Columbia County.

According to Bloomsburg police, the individual seen in the picture is wanted for questioning regarding a wallet that went missing from an office in Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital.

The suspect is described as a black male roughly 6’6, thin build, wearing a face mask, a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue pants, and red sneakers.

Police say the suspect left the scene in a dark colored sedan, heading north on State Route 487.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.