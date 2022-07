WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying a man on an ATV.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, the man pictured below is wanted by authorities.

Wilkes-Barre City Police Department

Investigators did not release information on what the man is wanted for.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Wilk at 570-208-6698