KULPMONT, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a man they say fired shots at a Northumberland County home Monday evening.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 7:00 p.m. troopers were called for an assault in the 1000 block of Spruce Street in Kulpmont Borough.

Troopers say they learned 42-year-old Brian Eugene Leyba, entered the front porch of the victim’s home when the two began to argue. Leybra pushed the victim into the door causing injury and entered the house where the argument continued, police said.

PSP stated a witness told Leybra that they called 911 and Leyba was seen exiting out of the front door, fired a shot into the porch floor, and threatened he would shoot the victim.

Dozens of law enforcement agencies including a K-9 unit and state police SERT units established a perimeter outside a home in the 1000 block of Chestnut Street as they investigated.

Residents nearby were evacuated and others were told to safely take shelter in their homes.

Eyewitness News had a crew at the scene throughout the night who heard loud bangs and law enforcement calling out to Leyba over a loudspeaker asking him repeatedly to come outside of the home.

At some point, Leyba was able to escape and has not been located at this time. A warrant is currently active for his arrest. The scene was cleared just after 5:30 Tuesday morning.

We spoke to Leyba’s neighbor who says the entire evacuation and standoff was surreal.

“The cops knocked on his door, but he wouldn’t answer the door, they knocked on our door and this was at 7:30 last night, and told us we had to leave. I thought he was a nice guy, he asked us for cigarettes twice so I didn’t think he was a bad guy,” explained Betty Libby.

This is a developing story Eyewitness remains on the scene at this time as the search continues.