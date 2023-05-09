ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say they are searching for a suspect for several alleged car break-ins in Ashley.

According to Ashley Borough of Police, they are investigating several car break-ins that happened along different streets in Ashley from May 6 to 7.

Police say all the cars that have been broken into are said to have been unlocked at that time.

The Ashley Borough Police want to remind residents to make sure their car is locked and to reframe from leaving valuables inside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashley Borough Police at 570-822-6995.