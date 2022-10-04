POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pocono Township Police Department is asking for the public to identify a man they believe stole a vehicle on Monday.

Officials say they believe the man pictured below stole a 2019 Gray Ford Escape bearing the license plate “LZB9637” from the parking lot of “Advanced Collision” on Monday, October 3.

Investigators said the man got into the vehicle and drove south on Route 611 prior to officers arriving on the scene.

Make and model of the vehicle reportedly stolen

Anyone with information on the pictured male, or the vehicle’s whereabouts, is asked to contact Pocono Township Police at (570)629-7200 ext 223.