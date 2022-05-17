PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pittston police and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office are asking for help identifying two vehicles and their drivers who they say may have information about a shooting investigation in Pittston.

According to the Pittston City Police Chief Kyle Shumosic, the vehicles pictured below are of interest to a May 2 shooting that occurred on Kennedy Boulevard.

Pittston City Police Department

Shumosic says around 10:20 p.m. a gold minivan, possibly a Kia Sedona or Hyundai Entourage was being followed by another vehicle at the time the shooting occurred.

Police were called to the area for reports that a man had been shot.

The driver of the gold Kia Sedona/Hyundai Entourage and the vehicle itself are of interest to the police investigating the incident.

A third vehicle, a newer model, a white Dodge Durango with black wheels and a black decal

on the lower door panel was seen driving by at the time of the incident and is wanted for questioning.

Pittston City Police Department

The occupants of these vehicles are believed to have information about the shooting. Pittston police say all are persons of interest in the case.

Anyone who may have any information on either vehicle, their occupants, or the incident is asked to contact Pittston City Police at 570-654-2425.