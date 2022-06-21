SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are asking for information about a reported stolen vehicle that occurred Sunday.

According to the Scranton Police Department, a 2003 maroon Honda Accord was taken from the 1400 block of Washburn Street.

The images below are of the suspect police say may be involved in the stolen car investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or the suspect is asked to contact Scranton Police at 570-348-4134 extension 0 or leave a tip on the Scranton police tipline.

Police state if you locate the car to call 911.