SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding a man they say fled a traffic stop in Scranton.

According to the Scranton Police Department, the man pictured below fled a traffic stop conducted by an officer Thursday.

Scranton Police Department

It is unknown why the man was being stopped by police or why he may have reason to flee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gnall at 570-348-4134 extension 0. You can also leave a type on the Scranton police tipline.