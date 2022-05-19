WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man they say robbed an employee from Dream Girls after they refused his request for services.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Wednesday around 4:00 a.m. the male pictured below is a suspect in a robbery incident at Dream Girls Gentlemen’s Club in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department

Investigators stated the man attempted to solicit an employee for services in the parking lot. Police say the employee denied the request and got into their car to leave the area.

Police tell Eyewitness News the male then pulled the driver’s side door open and robbed the victim of their purse.

Inside the purse was a necklace with a “rain” pendent, a wallet, cash, and identification.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Wilkes-Barre Township Police at 570-606-0215.