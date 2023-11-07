SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in a robbery at CVS.

The Scranton Police Department says the man pictured is wanted for questioning in relation to a robbery that happened at the CVS Pharmacy on Gree Ridge Street in Scranton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scranton Police Major Crimes Detective M. Schultz (mschultz@scrantonpa.gov) or Detective E. McIntyre (emcintyre@scrantonpa.gov) Scranton Police Patrol 570-348-4134, Scranton Police Detective Bureau at 570-348-4139.