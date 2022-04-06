SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that a man was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury for unlawfully possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to US Attorney John C. Gurganus, the indictment alleges that in January, Victorious Minter, 36, of Scranton, possessed a loaded Glock 22.40 caliber semi-automatic pistol in Lackawanna County after having being convicted of a crime punishable by more than one year in prison.

If Minter is found guilty the maximum penalty under the law for this offense is ten years in prison and a fine of $250,000.