SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a couple with criminal conspiracy after authorities say they attempted to purchase a gun when one is registered as a felon.

According to the Scranton Police Department, in March, Richard Lembcke, 37, of Scranton purchased a 12 gauge shotgun online and when he arrived to pick it up, Lembcke told the clerk that he is a “felon” and could not sign the appropriate paperwork.

As stated in the release, Lembcke said he would have his wife, Shiane Dilts, 25, of Scranton, sign the paperwork under her name, as the owner of the shotgun.

Police were called to the store and encountered Lembcke inside his vehicle. According to court documents, Lembcke informed officers that he purchased the gun as a birthday gift for Dilts and claimed to not know the requirement of a background check before purchasing the gun.

As officers interviewed Lembcke they said a strong odor of marijuana came from the vehicle where two juvenile children were sitting in the backseat.

Lembcke was searched and in his possession police found a multi-colored glass bowl containing burnt marijuana and a THC cartridge connected to a vaporizer.

Dilts was interviewed once exiting the store by police when she informed them that she consumes marijuana “enough to carry a bowl and vape” and lied in the form that she is not a user. Police say once Dilts learned that Lembcke was unable to purchase the gun she wanted no part in controlling it after purchase.

Lembcke and Dilts were both released from the scene. They both have been charged with criminal conspiracy, criminal attempt, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.