MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have arrested a man they say threatened to bulldoze down the house of a president board member part of the Reflection Lakes Owners Association in Wayne County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), 54-year-old Jimmy Scaglione, of New York, became agitated at the office of the Reflection Lakes Owners Association when his gate card was inactive due to unpaid dues.

PSP stated Scaglione reportedly told the clerk that he was going to get a bulldozer and tear down the house belonging to the president of the association stating “even if she was inside”.

Police say Scaglione also threatened to do the same to the other board members.

Scaglione has been charged with harassment and disorderly conduct.