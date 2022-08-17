POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pocono Township police arrested a man on August 16 they say was the shooter at the Tannersville Learning Center basketball courts that left one man paralyzed from the waist down.

Officials said Esthan Edwin Estrada, age 22, got into a fight with several other basketball players after someone associated with Estrada was teased for shooting an “airball.”

Police said the teasing led to insults, threats, and eventually a large physical brawl.

According to law enforcement, Estrada and his “crew” of five others were outnumbered and losing the fight. Police say Estrada then retrieved a gun from a backpack and started shooting in the court.

Estrada chased after the victim and shot him in the back, according to police.

Estrada is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, and other related charges.

He is being held in Monroe County prison and has been denied bail.