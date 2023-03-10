Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect the current status of the suspect.

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are looking for one man after he allegedly shot and injured three people in Wilkes-Barre, Friday night.

Officials said Wilkes-Barre City Police and Fire Departments were called to a police incident on Kado Street in the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre around 8:00 p.m. on Friday.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, officers responded to an aggravated assault call in the 70 block of Kado Street and found three men were shot and transported to an area hospital for their injuries.

Police went on to say the shooting may have stemmed from a domestic dispute between the injured and the suspect who drew a firearm and began shooting at the victims.

After the shooting. investigators said the suspect fled the scene. Wilkes-Barre Police Chief Joe Coffay said the suspect is not in custody and is still at large.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will keep you updated as the latest information becomes available.