WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY — Police responded to a reported shooting at an apartment complex in Luzerne County Friday night.

Police tape and investigators lined the streets of the Emunah Manor Apartments complex in Wilkes-Barre Friday evening.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader Media Group, first responders were called to the scene for a reported shooting.

According to the Luzerne County Communication Center, first responders were called to the 200 block of Coal Street around 6:30 p.m.

A 28/22 News Crew said investigators placed over a dozen evidence markers along the area and were seen evaluating the sides of the apartments. Officials have been unable to confirm why they were called to the scene at this time.

Wilkes-Barre City Police, EMS, and fire crews responded to the incident.

Pennsylvania State Police Wilkes-Barre tells 28/22 News their teams were called to the scene to assist police with their investigation.

This is a developing story, 28/22 News will have more on this as the situation develops.