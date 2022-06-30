HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say the vehicle used in the Hanover Township home invasion that took place on Wednesday has been located.

Hanover Township Police Chief Dave Lewis confirms with Eyewitness News that the car used during the home invasion has been recovered by police.

Police believe the three individuals pictured below were involved in the home invasion.

Pictures are credited to Hanover Township Police Department

Chief Lewis could not comment more on the suspects or the motive of the invasion, the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information on the identity of the three suspects is asked to contact Hanover Township Police Department Detective Division at 570-825-1250.