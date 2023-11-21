CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say they conducted a raid on a home that resulted in an arrest and a large amount of various drugs seized.

According to the Carbondale Police Department, on Monday officers executed a search warrant on a house in the 100 block of Terrace Street.

Police say they identified themselves to the occupants and forced entry into the home. Officers then searched the house and seized the following drugs and items;

Bag of loose suspected fentanyl (1.8 grams)

Dianabol 10mg 100 tabs x5 boxes – 500 tab

Winstrol 50 mg 60 tabs x5 boxes- 300 tab

Chorionic Gonadotrophin 2000 IU x6 boxes

Multi Ester Test Testosterone Blend – 5 Vials

Morphine Sulfate – 5 pills

Psychedelic Mushrooms – 59 grams

Marijuana -125 grams

Items to cook crack cocaine

Loaded syringe containing naloxone

Four Digital Scales with white powder residue

Investigators arrested and charged David Aaron Clark, 43, with drug possession.