HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police responded to a report of shots fired just after 9:00, on Sunday night.

According to the Luzerne County Comm Center, police were dispatched to Locust and Scott streets for a call of shots fired.

No were no injuries reported during or after the incident.

The comm center confirmed police are looking for someone driving a black jeep wanted in connection to the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness news will keep you updated with information as it comes in.