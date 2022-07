WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking to identify a Wilkes-Barre man in regard to a fraud case.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, the individual pictured below is for questioning by police in regards to an Access Device Fraus Case.

Wilkes-Barre City Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Slenzak at 570-208-1053 or lslenzak@wilkes-barre.pa.us.