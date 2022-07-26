WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man they say stole from Target for two months equaling $3,500.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, the man pictured below stole from Target between May and July of this year.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department

Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department

Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department

Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department

Investigators state the suspect enters Target, disarms security devices with an illegal tool, gets into different vehicles, and flees.

Police say the amount stolen equals $3,500.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 570-606-4791 or message the Wilkes-Barre Township police on Facebook.