WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man they say stole from Target for two months equaling $3,500.
According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, the man pictured below stole from Target between May and July of this year.
Investigators state the suspect enters Target, disarms security devices with an illegal tool, gets into different vehicles, and flees.
Police say the amount stolen equals $3,500.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 570-606-4791 or message the Wilkes-Barre Township police on Facebook.