POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Pocono Township Police Department is looking for a man they said is accused of stalking and making terroristic threats towards protected parties.

Officials said Brian Muffley, from Stroudsburg, is wanted for stalking, terroristic threats, harassment, and other charges related to indirect violations of a Protection From Abuse Order.

Law enforcement said Muffley has been making threats towards multiple protected parties and is known to be extremely dangerous.

Officers advise the public to call 9-1-1 if they see Muffley and not to approach him.